Moose Blood announce first UK headline tour

English emo outfit Moose Blood have announced details of their first UK headlining tour.
The band, frontman/guitarist Eddy Brewerton, bassist Kyle Todd, guitarist Mark Osbourne and drummer Glenn Harvey, released their debut album I’ll Keep You In Mind, From Time To Time in October via No Sleep Records.
And they say they put everything they had into making the album and it touches on personal subjects close to their hearts.
Osbourne told TeamRock: “Me and Eddy are best mates but there are some things he’s written on the album that we haven’t even had a conversation about. There are songs about my dad, his dad, our girlfriends and wives. We just opened up. We put everything into writing a record that is so personal. It’s just honest, genuine. It’s what we know.”
They’ll be supported on all 16 dates by Choir Vandals and Boston Manor.
Their 11-track debut is available to purchase direct from No Sleep Records on either CD or digital download.
Tour dates
Jan 15: Kingston Fighting Cocks
Jan 16: Norwich Epic Studios
Jan 17: Nottingham Red Room
Jan 18: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach
Jan 19: Bristol Exchange
Jan 20: Plymouth Tiki Bar
Jan 21: Southampton Joiners
Jan 22: Exeter Cavern
Jan 23: London Borderline
Jan 24: Manchester Star And Garter
Jan 25: Leeds Key Club
Jan 26: Glasgow Audio
Jan 27: Sheffield Corporation
Jan 28: Liverpool Evac Loft
Jan 29: Birmingham Oobleck
Jan 31: Brighton Sticky Mike’s Frog Bar
I’ll Keep You In Mind, From Time To Time tracklist
- Cherry 2. Anyway 3. I Hope You’re Missing Me 4. Chin Up 5. Boston 6. Gum 7. Pups 8. Swim Down 9. Bukowski 10. Kelly Kapowski 11. I Hope You’re Miserable