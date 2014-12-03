Moose Blood announce first UK headline tour

English emo outfit Moose Blood have announced details of their first UK headlining tour.

The band, frontman/guitarist Eddy Brewerton, bassist Kyle Todd, guitarist Mark Osbourne and drummer Glenn Harvey, released their debut album I’ll Keep You In Mind, From Time To Time in October via No Sleep Records.

And they say they put everything they had into making the album and it touches on personal subjects close to their hearts.

Osbourne told TeamRock: “Me and Eddy are best mates but there are some things he’s written on the album that we haven’t even had a conversation about. There are songs about my dad, his dad, our girlfriends and wives. We just opened up. We put everything into writing a record that is so personal. It’s just honest, genuine. It’s what we know.”

They’ll be supported on all 16 dates by Choir Vandals and Boston Manor.

Their 11-track debut is available to purchase direct from No Sleep Records on either CD or digital download.

Jan 15: Kingston Fighting Cocks

Jan 16: Norwich Epic Studios

Jan 17: Nottingham Red Room

Jan 18: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach

Jan 19: Bristol Exchange

Jan 20: Plymouth Tiki Bar

Jan 21: Southampton Joiners

Jan 22: Exeter Cavern

Jan 23: London Borderline

Jan 24: Manchester Star And Garter

Jan 25: Leeds Key Club

Jan 26: Glasgow Audio

Jan 27: Sheffield Corporation

Jan 28: Liverpool Evac Loft

Jan 29: Birmingham Oobleck

Jan 31: Brighton Sticky Mike’s Frog Bar

I’ll Keep You In Mind, From Time To Time tracklist