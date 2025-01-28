Moody Blues singer Justin Hayward announces Forever Autumn tour for October

Moody Blues guitarist and vocalist Justin Hayward has announced UK tour dates for October this year.

Billed as 'The Voice Of The Moody Blues', Hayward will play ten dates around the country, kicking off at Cardiff's New Theatre on October 19 and running through to London's Cadogan Hall on October 31.

"I always enjoy touring the UK," says Hayward, who spent much of 2023 and 2024 on the road, with several solo tours, along with two On The Blue cruises, and a sell-out tour co-headlining in the USA with Christopher Cross. "When I was in a local group in Swindon, we were offered a tour of the North of England and Scotland and I thought, ‘This is it - this is living'. British music - and British music fans - have a special place in the world of music, and I’m privileged that my songs are a part of that. The same goes for Forever Autumn. Wherever I go in the world people seem to know the song and associate it with my voice. It feels right to acknowledge Forever Autumn this Autumn.

"Mike, Julie, Karmen and myself are always trying to do something original and fresh, and thanks to guitar tech Josh, who has learnt exactly how to play my own acoustic parts on many songs, it means my beloved Gibson 335 electric guitar will be playing a bigger part in the show this year. Sharing songs that I have written, new and old, and playing many of them live for the first time on our 'Forever Autumn' 2025 tour will be a joy.”

The shows will go on general sale at 9am on Friday January 31, except the Truro show, where tickets go on general sale March 31. You can see all the dates and ticket details below.

(Image credit: Press)

Oct 19: Cardiff New Theatre

Oct 20: Truro Hall for Cornwall*

Oct 21: Weston-Super-Mare Playhouse Theatre

Oct 23: Folkestone Leas Cliff Hall

Oct 24: Bournemouth Pavilion

Oct 25: Basingstoke Anvil

Oct 27: Llandudno Venue Cymru

Oct 28: New Brighton Floral Pavilion

Oct 29: Birmingham Town Hall

Oct 31: London Cadogan Hall

