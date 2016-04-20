Monuments drop off Contortionist tour over financial worries

Monuments have pulled out of their North American tour with The Contortionist for financial reasons.

Monuments are one of three support acts for The Contortionist’s run of dates, along with Entheos and Sleepmakeswaves. Monuments’ involvement in the tour got off to a bad start when vocalist Chris Barretto pulled out for personal reasons, leading the band to play instrumental sets instead.

And 16 shows into the trek, they’ve had to pull out.

Monuments say: “We must regrettably inform you that Baltimore will be the last show for us on tour with the contortionist, Entheos and Sleepmakeswaves.

“We’ve tried everything in our power to continue to the end of the tour, but financially, we just can’t make it happen.

“A huge apology to those of you who were coming to see us at one of the remaining shows, but please go along and see the tour, buy some merchandise and support live music. Thanks to everyone who checked out the instrumental set on this tour. We had a blast.”

The tour has eight dates still to come, starting tonight on Greensboro, North Carolina.

Apr 20: Greensboro Greene Street Club, NC

Apr 21: Atlanta Masquerade, GA

Apr 22: Jacksonville 1904 Music Hall, FL

Apr 23: Tampa Orpheum, FL

Apr 24: Orlando BackBooth, FL

Apr 26: Houston Scout Bar, TX

Apr 27: San Antonio Korova, TX

May 01: Detroit Saint Andrew’s Hall Shelter, MI