Monuments to tour without vocalist

Monuments have announced that they will tour without vocalist Chris Barretto while he deals with “very serious personal issues.”

The band say they’ll instead perform instrumental shows which include two new tracks, as well as rarer tracks from Gnosis and Amanuensis.

But they say they’ll have to scrap the Corpus Christi date on March 18 to rehearse their newly adapted set.

Monuments say: “Due to some very serious personal issues, our man Chris will not be making it out with us on The Contortionist tour. He needs some time to get these issues taken care of – and we respect that and want to give him the time to get his head straight.

“We will be moving forward with the tour anyway and will be doing it instrumental. This is something we’ve had to do a few times already – so we are confident that we will smash it and make you all proud.

“To make it a little more awesome for our friends out there, and to make up for the lack of vocals, we will play some lesser performed tracks from Gnosis and The Amanuensis albums and we will also be playing two new tracks from album no.3.

“Unfortunately in order to do this right we need to rehearse some more – so sadly we will miss our show at Corpus Christi on the 18th.”

Monuments will support The Contortionist on their North American trek, with their own headline shows scheduled in between. Entheos and Sleepmakeswaves will also join the two acts on the road.

Mar 20: Grand Prairie So What?! Music Festival, TX

Mar 21: Albuquerque Launchpad, NM (with The Contortionist)

Mar 23: Phoenix Joe’s Grotto, AZ (with The Contortionist)

Mar 24: Ventura Music Hall, CA

Mar 25: Anaheim Chain Reaction, CA (with The Contortionist)

Mar 27: Orangevale Boardwalk, CA (with The Contortionist)

Mar 29: Portland Hawthorne Theatre, OR (with The Contortionist)

Mar 30: Seattle Studio Seven, WA (with The Contortionist)

Apr 01: Salt Lake City Loading Dock, UT

Apr 02: Englewood Gothic Theatre, CO (with The Contortionist)

Apr 03: Merriam Aftershock, KS (with The Contortionist)

Apr 04: Des Moines Vaudeville Mews, IA

Apr 05: Minneapolos Cabooze, MN (with The Contortionist)

Apr 07: Grand Rapids Stache At Intersection, MI (with The Contortionist)

Apr 08: Cleveland Agora Ballroom, OH

Apr 09: Cincinatti Mad Frog, OH

Apr 10: Rochester Waterstreet Music Hall, NY

Apr 11: Pittsburgh Altar Bar, PA (with The Contortionist)

Apr 12: Toronto The Hard Luck, ON (with The Contortionist)

Apr 13: Montreal Le Foufounes Electriques, QC (with The Contortionist)

Apr 14: Allston Brighton Music Hall, MA (with The Contortionist)

Apr 15: New York Gramercy Theatre, NY (with The Contortionist)

Apr 16: Philadelphia Voltage Lounge, PA (with The Contortionist)

Apr 18: Baltimore Sound Stage, MD (with The Contortionist)

Apr 19: Richmond Canal Club, VA (with The Contortionist)

Apr 20: Greensboro Greene Street Club, NC (with The Contortionist)

Apr 21: Atlanta Masquerade, GA (with The Contortionist)

Apr 22: Jacksonville 1904 Music Hall, FL (with The Contortionist)

Apr 23: Tampa Orpheum, FL (with The Contortionist)

Apr 24: Orlando BackBooth, FL (with The Contortionist)

Apr 26: Houston Scout Bar, TX (with The Contortionist)

Apr 27: San Antonio Korova, TX (with The Contortionist)

Apr 28: Oklahoma City 89th Street Collective, OK

May 01: Detroit Saint Andrew’s Hall Shelter, MI (with The Contortionist)