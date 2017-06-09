Montgolfière stream new album The Fall

Montgolfière have made their new album The Fall available to stream in full ahead of its official release exclusively with Prog.

The follow-up to the Swedish psych-prog outfit’s self-titled 2016 debut will launch on June 16 via PRC Music – but Prog readers can listen to all seven tracks now.

The band tell Prog: “This is our second album, but the first where everyone in the band was involved in the whole process.

“We’re flirting with the great old folky Swedish prog tradition, as heard in lots of old Swedish kids’ shows from the 60s and 70s. You’ll hear more jams, more jazzy stuff, more airy passages, but a bit less of the all-out heavy – though we still whack the big fuzz right on time!

“At the moment we’re preparing for a Canadian tour in July with our labelmates in Opusculus – heavy prog - check them out! – and of course we’re eager to see how this album will be received. We hope you guys enjoy it.”

Those live Canadian shows will kick off at Ottawa’s The Rainbow on July 23. Find the rest of Montgolfière live dates, along with The Fall tracklist and cover art below.

Montgolfière The Fall tracklist

Daidalos Clouds Rust And Ruin Closer The Search For A Silver Lining Spilt In Vain

Jul 23: Ottawa The Rainbow, QC

Jul 24: Montreal Station Host, QC

Jul 27: Quebec L’Anti Bar & Spectacles, QC