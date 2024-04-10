MONO share video trailer for brand new album Oath

Japanese instrumental post-rockers MONO have shared a trailer for their upcoming album Oath, which the band will release through Pelagic Records on June 14. You can watch the new trailer below.

The all-instrumental Oath, the band's twelfth studio album, was recorded and mixed with longtime friend and collaborator, Steve Albini, and meditates on that theme of time and life in myriad ways. The album is released as the quartet celebrate their 25th anniversary.

"We live with a vow that hasn’t changed since we were children," says guitarist Takaakira ‘Taka’ Goto. "Hear the wind sing. We are part of the universe. We already know what we should do and what the most important thing in life is."\

The band will release a new single and video ahead of the album later this month.

Oath will be available on vinyl, including various different coloured vinyl variants, CD and digital.

Pre-order Oath.

(Image credit: Pelagic Records)