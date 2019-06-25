Mono enlist Alcest, Boris and Svalbard for 20th anniversary celebration

Japanese post-metal pioneers Mono have announced a series of gigs featuring Alcest, Boris, Svalbard and more to mark their 20th anniversary.

Mono headline the Barbican in London on December 14, 2019, where they will be joined by The Platinum Anniversary Orchestra. They will be supported by Alcest.

The band have also curated two additional London shows over the same weekend.

On December 13, Japanese avant-garde metal legends Boris and envy co-headline a show at the Oval Space. They are joined on the bill by Årabrot and Svalbard.

On December 14, a matinee show headlined by Nordic Giants and featuring A.A. Williams, Jo Quail and Floating Spectrum takes place at the Village Underground.

Tickets go on sale Friday 28th June 2019 10 am via http://beyondthepast.seetickets.com