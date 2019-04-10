Alcest confirm work is under way on album no.6

Alcest have confirmed that they’ve begun work on their sixth studio album.

The as-yet-untitled record will be the follow-up to 2016’s Kodama, with vocalist, guitarist and keyboardist Neige and drummer Winterhalter revealing the news as it was announced that the pair had signed a new deal with Nuclear Blast Records.

Alcest say: “We are happy to start a new chapter of our journey by signing a deal with Nuclear Blast Records. We are in the studio at the moment, working on our sixth album and feel really excited about releasing this record with the help of our new partners.

“We will also start playing live again from May this year.”

Head of Nuclear Blast’s A&R Andy Siry adds: “Alcest have always been a band that never followed anyone’s footsteps and forged a completely new music genre by following the sound of their most hidden dreams.

“Therefore we are more than happy to join them along their path, support them on a worldwide level, and see where their next album will guide us to.”

Alcest’s tour starts next month, with further shows planned throughout 2019. More dates are expected to be announced in due course.

Alcest 2019 tour dates

May 31: Dortmund Rock Hard Nights, Germany

Jun 01: Zottegem Dunk!Fest, Belgium

Jun 07-09: Austin Terror Fest, TX

Jun 14-16: Mannheim Maifeld Derby, Germany

Jun 14-16: Donington Download Festival, UK

Jun 29: Ferropolis With Full Force, Germany

Jul 12: Warsaw Prog In Park, Poland

Jul 20: Weil Am Rhein Baden In Blut Open Air, Germany

Jul 26-27: Sibiu ARTmania Festival, Romania

Sep 13-14: Balver Höhle Prophecy Fest, Germany

Oct 18: Leeuwarden Into the Void, Netherlands

Oct 19: Hameln Autumn Moon Festival, Germany

Dec 13-14: Eindhoven Metal Meeting, Netherlands