Mogwai launch Teenage Exorcists

Mogwai have released a promo for their track Teenage Exorcists.

It’s taken from upcoming EP Music Industry 3. Fitness Industry 1 which launches on December 1. View it below.

It will be their first studio release since eighth album Rave Tapes, which launched in January via Rock Action Records.

The EP features three tracks recorded during the Rave Tapes sessions along with three remixes of tracks from the album by Blanck Mass, Nils Frahm and Pye Corner Audio.

Along with a digital release, the EP will be available on CD and limited-edition 12-inch vinyl and is available to pre-order direct from Mogwai or via iTunes.

The band were nominated in the Band/Artist Of The Year category at this year’s Progressive Music Awards. They’ve lined up a date at the Sydney Opera House in March and will then head to Japan for three shows later that month.

Music Industry 3. Fitness Industry 1 tracklist