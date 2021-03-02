Mogwai announce special Glasgow show for November

Scottish post-rockers Mogwai have announced a special hometown show at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall on Sunday November 7.

The news comes as the band’s tenth studio album As The Love Continues debuts at Number 1 on the UK Official Albums Chart, their first number 1 album, and at Number 9 on Billboard’s US Top Album Sales Chart, their first time inside the US top 40.

"We started the label with a loan of £400 from my now-brother in law," recalls guitarist Stuart Braithwaite. "Martin’s folks generously helped us out by paying for the studio to record the songs. We were just kids that wanted to make an amazing noise and get our record played on John Peel. Amazingly John did play the record, and one thing led to another to get us to the point we’re at now. It’s been an incredible journey making music together over the last quarter century, taking us to places we never dreamed of and getting to play our music to more people than we ever imagined.”

Mogwai have previously released videos for Dry Fantasy and Ritchie Sacramento.

A special limited pre-sale for those fans who held tickets for the band’s cancelled concert at the Hydro Arena begins 10am Thursday March 4, with tickets on general sale from 10am Friday.

