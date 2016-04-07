Mogwai announce Atomic tour

Mogwai have announced a string of live shows in Europe and Japan in support of their album, Atomic.

The album, which was released on April 1, contains reworked soundtrack material they composed for the BBC documentary Atomic: Living In Dread and Promise.

The group will perform Atomic live along with a screening of the documentary in the background. They’ll kick off tour next month, with performances scheduled at Edinburgh Festival in August and London’s Coventry Cathedral and The Barbican in September.

Mainman Stuart Braithwaite said: “The Atomic soundtrack is one of the most intense and fulfilling projects we’ve taken on as a band. Ever since we went to Hiroshima to play and visited the peace park, this has been a subject very close to us. The end results, both the film score and the record, are pieces I’m extremely proud of.”

The documentary Atomic: Living In Dread And Promise explores humanity’s delicate relationship with nuclear warfare and consists of archive footage from events such as the Cold War, Chernobyl and Fukushima.

Last month they streamed Bitterness Centrifuge from the record.

May 01: Krems Donaufestival, Austria

May 08: Lyon Les Nuits Sonores, France

May 20: Brussels Cirque Royal, Belgium

May 30: Tokyo Ex Theatre, Japan

May 31: Osaka Big Cat, Japan

Jun 01: Hiroshima Club Quattro, Japan

Jun 11: Amsterdam Muziekgebouw, Netherlands

Jul 03: Paris Days Off Festival, France

Aug 27: Edinburgh Playhouse Theatre at Edinburgh International Festival, Scotland

Aug 28: Edinburgh Playhouse Theatre at Edinburgh International Festival, Scotland

Aug 30: Berlin PopKultur @ Admiralspalast, Germany

Sep 14: Coventry Cathedral, England

Sep 15: London Barbican, England