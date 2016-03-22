Trending

Mogwai issue Bitterness Centrifuge stream

Hear Bitterness Centrifuge from upcoming Mogwai soundtrack album Atomic

Mogwai have streamed their track Bitterness Centrifuge, taken from upcoming soundtrack album Atomic.

It contains material reworked from documentary film Atomic: Living In Dread And Promise, which explores humanity’s delicate relationship with nuclear technology.

Mainman Stuart Braithwaite recently said: “The Atomic soundtrack is one of the most intense and fulfilling projects we’ve taken on as a band. Ever since we went to Hiroshima to play and visited the peace park, this has been a subject very close to us. The end results, both the film score and the record, are pieces I’m extremely proud of.”

Atomic is released on April 1 via Rock Action Records (Temporary Residence in North America). It’s available for pre-order now.

Tracklist

  1. Ether
  2. SCRAM
  3. Bitterness Centrifuge
  4. U-235
  5. Pripyat
  6. Weak Force
  7. Little Boy
  8. Are You A Dancer?
  9. Tzar
  10. Fat Man