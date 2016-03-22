Mogwai issue Bitterness Centrifuge stream

Mogwai have streamed their track Bitterness Centrifuge, taken from upcoming soundtrack album Atomic.

It contains material reworked from documentary film Atomic: Living In Dread And Promise, which explores humanity’s delicate relationship with nuclear technology.

Mainman Stuart Braithwaite recently said: “The Atomic soundtrack is one of the most intense and fulfilling projects we’ve taken on as a band. Ever since we went to Hiroshima to play and visited the peace park, this has been a subject very close to us. The end results, both the film score and the record, are pieces I’m extremely proud of.”

Atomic is released on April 1 via Rock Action Records (Temporary Residence in North America). It’s available for pre-order now.

Tracklist