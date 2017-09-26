Misfits announce December Las Vegas show

Misfits have announced that they’ll play a show in Las Vegas later this year.

The lineup of Glenn Danzig, Jerry Only and Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein previously reported they would play a reunion show at The Forum in Los Angeles on December 30.

But after that gig sold out within 60 seconds, they’ve decided to add another performance at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, on December 28.

Joining the lineup will be former Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo and guitarist Acey Slade.

Support will come from Alkaline Trio, Discharge and Fear. Tickets will go on general sale on Friday (September 29) at 10am PST via AXS.

In April, von Frankenstein reported that he would drop all his plans if Misfits decided to tour.

He told Metal Hammer: “I’m ready to do it right now. Even if I had a whole year of touring booked I would cancel it for a Misfits reunion.”

When asked about the possibility of a European tour, he replied: “I hope so – I’d love to do all the festivals. Arrange a tour tomorrow and make an album, yes, that’s what I want to do.”

