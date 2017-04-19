Doyle would drop everything for Misfits tour

Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein says he would cancel all his live commitments for a Misfits reunion tour should the opportunity arise.

He, Glenn Danzig and Jerry Only reunited last year for festivals sets – adding former Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo to the temporary lineup.

Only then said Misfits could be the “biggest band ever” if they were to keep going, but there’s been no further news since.

But in a new interview with Metal Hammer, the guitarist says: “I’m ready to do it right now. Even if I had a whole year of touring booked I would cancel it for a Misfits reunion. But there actually have been no talks at all.”

When asked about the possibility of a European tour, he replies: “I hope so – I’d love to do all the festivals. Arrange a tour tomorrow and make an album, yes, that’s what I want to do.”

Von Frankenstein will release his solo album Doyle II: As We Die on May 5 which will feature Lamb Of God’s Randy Blythe on the track Virgin Sacrifice and Arch Enemy’s Alissa White-Gluz and Michael Amott on Kiss Me As We Die.

It’s available for pre-order in a variety of bundles, while a teaser clip can be heard below.

