Mint Field dive deeper into psychedelia on new single Contingencia

Mint Field have released a psychedelic visual feast to accompany their brand new single Contingencia.

It’s the latest material from the Mexico City-based duo of vocalist and guitarist Estrella del Sol Sánchez and bassist Sebastian Neyra and their upcoming album Sentimiento Mundial, which is set to arrive on September 25 through Felte Records.

Mint Field shared Natural – the first song from the record – back in April.

The band say that Contingencia is “one of the most energetic tracks from our upcoming album” and add: “It’s a track about those times when we feel like we don't have any other choice or way of doing things, and that sometimes we need to see the light that is in front of us.

“We really love this part that said, ‘No puedes vivir ciega de lo que puedes ver,’ which translates into, ‘You can't live blind to what you can see.’

Mint Field have undergone a lineup change since the release of 2019's Mientras Esperas EP, with drummer and synth player Amor Amezcua departing, leaving a core of Sánchez and Neyra, while drummer Callum Brown appears on drums on the album

Mint Field: Sentimiento Mundial

1. Cuida Tus Pasos

2. Natural

3. Delcadeza

4. Contingencia

5. Aterrizar

6. Le Hable a La Ola Del Mar

7. Sentimiento Mundial

8. Nuestro Sentido

9. Nadie Te Esta Persiguiendo

10. No Te Caigas

11. Presente