Minors release new video for Somnolence and announce UK tour

Canadian discordant hardcore four-piece Minors have released a new video for their track Somnolence, and announced a six-date UK tour.

The run of shows in May marks the band’s first ever tour of the United Kingdom.

“Coming to the UK has been on the top of our priority list after the awesome response we had to Atrophy at the beginning of the year,” guitarist Nick Kinnish tells Metal Hammer. “We can’t think of a better bunch of people to be driving up and down the country with than our labelmates Watchcries; filling every space we can with wall-to-wall riffs, noise and feedback each night. Our ears are already ringing in anticipation.”

Minors have also released a new video for the track Somnolence, the opening song to last year’s album Atrophy.

Speaking to Hammer last year, vocalist Jesse told us that the song is a reaction to grief.

“I lost a close friend in an awful situation, and to this day I still grapple with the anger and sadness of what happened.”

Minors UK tour dates 2018

15 May: Stag And Hounds, Bristol

16 May: Plot 22, Sheffield

17 May: Leith Depot, Edinburgh

18 May: Gorilla Studios, Hull

19 May: The Cellar, Oxford

20 May: Edge Of The Wedge, Portsmouth

The 10 best hardcore albums, as chosen by Mutoid Man's Ben Koller