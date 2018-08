Mike Tramp in Stay video

Mike Tramp has released a video for his track Stay.

It’s taken from the former White Lion frontman’s latest album Nomad, released last year. Nomad was the completion of a trilogy he began with Cobblestone Street in 2013 and continued with Museum in 2014.

Tramp says: “With this video, I’m opening a new chapter and taking one step further towards being who I am, and distancing myself even more from the past.

“All the packaging has been shaved off and it’s just me being me.”

Tramp has a number of tour dates lined up for this year.

May 13: Copenhagen Nordic Noise Festival, Denmark

May 20: Skaevinge Follegard, Denmark

May 27: Jelling Musik Festival, Denmark

May 28: Morkov Spillestedet Morkov Kro, Denmark

Jun 03: Hornslet Rosenholm Festival, Denmark

Jun 04: Esjberg Rock Festival, Sweden

Jun 08: Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden

Aug 11: Amityville Revolution Bar & Music Hall, NY

Aug 12: Poughkeepsie The Loft Chance Theater, NY

Aug 13: Elmhurst Blackthorn 51, NY

Aug 14: Derby River Rock Tavern, NY

Aug 16: Vernon Tkb Club, CT

Aug 17: Old Orchard Beach Mr Goodbar, ME

Aug 18: Cranston 1150 Oak Bar & Grill, RI

Aug 19: Albany Chrome Food & Spirits, NY

Aug 20: New York Lizard Lounge, NY

Aug 21: Buffalo Tralf Music Hall, NY

Aug 26: Milwaukee Potawatomi Hotel & Casino, WI

Aug 27: Milwaukee Potawatomi Hotel & Casino, WI

Aug 28: Green Bay Riverside Ballroom, WI

Aug 29: Wausau Q&Z Expo Center, WI

Sep 02: Bolingbrook Tailgaters Sports Bar & Grill, IL

Sep 09: Oklahoma City Limits, OK

Sep 10: Shreveport Riverside Warehouse, LA

Sep 11: Jackson The Hideaway, MS

Sep 15: St Louis Hot Spot Bar, MO

Sep 16: Dubuque Mystique Casino, IA

Sep 17: Lafayette Hideaway Bar And Grill, IN

Sep 18: Westland The Token Lounge, MI

Sep 21: Savage Neisen’s Sports Bar & Grill, MN

Sep 22: Schaumburg Renaissance Convention Center Hotel, IL

Sep 23: Mt Vernon Lowery’s Irish Pub, IL

Sep 24: Pekin Twisted Spoke Saloon, IL

Sep 29: Scottsdale RockBar Inc, AZ

Oct 01: San Pedro Monster Of Rock Cruise, CA

Oct 21: Odder Kaelderen Bar Og Bodega, Denmark

Oct 22: Vordingborg Stars, Denmark

Oct 28: Odense Dexter Musikhuset Posten, Denmark

Oct 29: Ishoj Kultur Cafe, Denmark

Nov 18: Randers Tante Olga, Denmark