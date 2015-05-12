Mike Tramp readies Nomad

Mike Tramp has confirmed the launch of solo band album Nomad on August 28.
It’s the completion of a trilogy he began with Cobblestone Street in 2013 and continued with Museum last year.
The former White Lion singer states: “With this album I have done and said it all. I am going nowhere else.”
In March he told Classic Rock of the album: “It’s a natural progression, but it’s for sure a pure rock album. The word ‘acoustic’ will not be part of the description.”
He plays a run of UK and Ireland shows in September as part of a wider European tour:
Sep 9: Sutton Diamond
Sep 10: Edinburgh Bannermans
Sep 11: Glasgow Classic Grand
Sep 12: Ballymena Diamond
Sep 13: Cork Roundy Bar
Sep 16: Colwyn Bay Marine Hotel
Sep 17: Evesham Iron Road Rock Bar
Sep 18: Whitney Fat Lils
Sep 19: Newcastle Cluny
Sep 20: Grimsby Yardbirds
Sep 22: Chester Live Rooms
Sep 23: Bilston Robin 2
Sep 24: London Our Black Heart
Sep 25: Bolton Railway
Sep 26: Sheffield Corporation