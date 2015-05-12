Mike Tramp readies Nomad

Mike Tramp has confirmed the launch of solo band album Nomad on August 28.

It’s the completion of a trilogy he began with Cobblestone Street in 2013 and continued with Museum last year.

The former White Lion singer states: “With this album I have done and said it all. I am going nowhere else.”

In March he told Classic Rock of the album: “It’s a natural progression, but it’s for sure a pure rock album. The word ‘acoustic’ will not be part of the description.”

He plays a run of UK and Ireland shows in September as part of a wider European tour:

Sep 9: Sutton Diamond

Sep 10: Edinburgh Bannermans

Sep 11: Glasgow Classic Grand

Sep 12: Ballymena Diamond

Sep 13: Cork Roundy Bar

Sep 16: Colwyn Bay Marine Hotel

Sep 17: Evesham Iron Road Rock Bar

Sep 18: Whitney Fat Lils

Sep 19: Newcastle Cluny

Sep 20: Grimsby Yardbirds

Sep 22: Chester Live Rooms

Sep 23: Bilston Robin 2

Sep 24: London Our Black Heart

Sep 25: Bolton Railway

Sep 26: Sheffield Corporation