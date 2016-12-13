Mike Patton joins Dave Lombardo in Dead Cross

Mike Patton of Faith No More has announced he’s become a member of Dead Cross, which features former Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo.

They’ll release their debut album next year via Patton’s Ipecac Recordings, to be produced by Ross Robinson.

The lineup is completed by Justin Pearson and Michael Crain of Retox. They split with vocalist Gabe Serbian earlier this year.

Confirming the news, Patton reports: “Dave, Justin and Michael have invited me to join their band Dead Cross. Going to be cool. We will get a record out in 2017. More details soon.”

In April, Lombardo told Madcap Music Review: “It’s not going to come out playing alternative music. It’s not going to come out playing soft. My name and my drumming is synonymous with thrash and hardcord music, so I’m really excited about this.”

Lombardo, who recently left Philm, has since been working with Suicidal Tendencies and The Misfits.

Patton released an album with composer John Kaada in March. Faith No More, who launched comeback record Sol Invictus last year, re-released some of their back catalogue in September.

Bassist Billy Gould last month revealed the truth behind some of the myths surrounding Faith No More’s behaviour in their early years, admitting that the story about Patton taking a dump in Axl Rose’s orange juice was made up.