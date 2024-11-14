Midsummer Prog Festival moves to Maastricht for 2025

Popular Dutch prog event Midsummer Prog Festival has announced that it will now take place in Maastricht on May 23 and 24.

The organisers have moved swiftly after announcing earlier this month that the event's future was placed in doubt with the news that the venue, Openluchttheater Valkenburg (the open-air theatre in Valkenberg), has been hit with a noise restriction penalty by the local council.

In a statement released today, the organisers say, "As we shared before, we urgently had to explore alternative scenarios to ensure Midsummer Prog Festival could go forward in 2025. We’re pleased to announce that, despite the challenges, we have secured a new location and dates for Midsummer Prog 2025! This year, the festival will take place in Maastricht, in the inner courtyard of the Muziekgieterij venue in the city center. This setting will maintain an open-air atmosphere, with seating arrangements and a proper stage setup.

"Midsummer Prog 2025 is scheduled for Friday, May 23, and Saturday, May 24. Our beloved historical city of Maastricht offers everything you wish for, and this new venue provides an opportunity to expand our food options and even potentially include a small festival market."

Weekend tickets are on sale: €120 (including a €5 service costs).

Get tickets.