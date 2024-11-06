Midsummer Prog Festival under threat after venue hit with noise restrictions

Popular Dutch prog event Midsummer Prog Festival, due to take place in January 2025, faces uncertainty this morning with the news that the venue, Openluchttheater Valkenburg (the open-air theatre in Valkenberg), has been hit with a noise restriction penalty by the local council.

In a statement by the organisers, who state their intention to keep the event going, stress this is not down to the festival, which was due to feature Riverside, The Flower Kings, Rendezvous Point and more, and has previously hosted the likes of Haken, Von Hertzen Brothers, Frost*, Meer and more.

In their statement, the organisers say, "Unfortunately, Openluchttheater Valkenburg is facing issues with its noise permit due to the municipality of Valkenburg. It’s baffling that such a valuable cultural institution should be restricted in such a sudden manner, after 52 years of remarkable contributions to the region’s culture.

To clarify, this situation did not arise because local residents lodged complaints—there has always been a positive relationship between the theatre, the neighbourhood, and Midsummer Prog.

Ultimately, none of that changes the reality we’re facing. We all had high hopes for a workable solution, but regrettably, the local authorities think otherwise and seem to overlook the additional economic benefits that so many local businesses enjoy as a result of the theatre’s success.

That said, we have no intention of giving up on MSP. We just ask for a bit of patience as we explore a few potential scenarios, which may impact the date and venue. We hope to update you soon!"