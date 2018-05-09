Middle Kids announce UK and European tour

Australian trio Middle Kids have announced that they’ll head out on a UK and European tour later this year.

The alternative indie outfit of Hannah Joy, Harry Day and Tim Fitz have just released their debut album Lost Friends and will perform a total of 19 dates in November, including nine shows in the UK.

Tickets will go on sale from 10am local time tomorrow (Thursday, May 10) Find full details below.

Lost Friends is described as “the kind of album that sucker-punches you in the gut” with a press release adding: “Middle Kids craft classic hooks and riffs that tangle up in your brain like liquorice and choruses that linger long after the song has faded.”

Lost Friends is now available to purchase via Amazon.

Middle Kids 2018 UK and European tour dates

Nov 02: Paris Supersonic, France - BUY TICKETS

Nov 03: Brussels Botanique, Belgium - BUY TICKETS

Nov 04: Cologne MTC, Denmark - BUY TICKETS

Nov 05: Amsterdam Paradiso, Netherlands - BUY TICKETS

Nov 07: Hamburg Molotow, Germany - BUY TICKETS

Nov 08: Copenhagen Ideal Bar, Denmark - BUY TICKETS

Nov 09: Berlin Kantine am Berghain, Germany - BUY TICKETS

Nov 11: Vienna Chelsea Club, Austria - BUY TICKETS

Nov 13: Munich Kranhalle, Germany - BUY TICKETS

Nov 14: Zurich Mascotte, Switzerland - BUY TICKETS

Nov 16: Brighton Sticky Mikes, UK - BUY TICKETS

Nov 17: Bristol Louisiana, UK - BUY TICKETS

Nov 18: Glasgow Stereo, UK - BUY TICKETS

Nov 20: Manchester The Deaf Institute, UK - BUY TICKETS

Nov 21: Newcastle The Think Tank, UK - BUY TICKETS

Nov 22: Leeds Brudenell Social Club, UK - BUY TICKETS

Nov 24: Nottingham The Bodega, UK - BUY TICKETS

Nov 25: Leicester The Cookie, UK - BUY TICKETS

Nov 26: London Village Underground, UK - BUY TICKETS