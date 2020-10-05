Mick Fleetwood joins TikTok, recreates viral video for Dreams as 2020 peaks

No-one needs telling that 2020 has been a weird year, but amid the endless barrage of strangeness, we can honestly say that we weren’t anticipating passing on the news that 73-year-old Fleetwood Mac founder Mick Fleetwood has joined the video-sharing social networking service TikTok in order to capitalise on the viral success of a clip featuring his band’s 1977 single Dreams.

It was our delight last week to report upon the unexpected feel-good boost given to the planet by Idaho-based Nathan Apodaca aka TikTok user doggface208, who uploaded a short video of himself skateboarding while drinking from a large bottle of Ocean Spray cranberry and raspberry juice and lip-syncing the Mac’s 1977 hit.

Fleetwood Mac noticed the post, quote-tweeting a tweet featuring the TikTok video, and stating, “We love this!”

We love this! https://t.co/LgMGOGZIerSeptember 26, 2020

In a testament to the power of TikTok, streaming numbers for Dreams leapt from a daily average of 49,000 times a day to 105,000 following the viral plug. Sales of the song apparently increased 184 per cent in the first three days of the original video being posted, and streaming services saw a 242 per cent increase in first-time listeners of the song from 1977’s Rumours album. No bloody wonder Fleetwood Mac loved it.

How could 2020 get better than this?, we thought

But wait! Hold my beer – Cranberry juice, whatever – says Mick Fleetwood. The drummer has joined in on the hilarity, by recreating the footage and captioning his own version,“doggface208 had it right. Dreams and Cranberry just hits different.”

“Classic MF” indeed...