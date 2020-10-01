Not all heroes wear capes. Some drink juice and skateboard while singing Fleetwood Mac

If 2020 needed some kind of universal panacea, it may just have been provided by TikTok user doggface208, who's uploaded a short video of himself skateboarding while drinking from a large bottle of Ocean Spray cranberry and raspberry juice.

As if this weren't enough, he starts lip-syncing to Fleetwood Mac's 1977 hit Dreams, before the clip ends as suddenly as it began. And while this might not sound like the kind of clip to generate millions of views – which it has – there's something about doggface208's utterly relaxed vibe that's completely at odds with 2020 norms.

It's certainly added to Fleetwood Mac's already substantial coffers: Rolling Stone report that Spotify steams were up 127%, with a 242% increase in first-time listeners of the song, while the audio-identification service Shazam reported a 1137% increase in searches for Dreams.

Even Fleetwood Mac noticed, quote-tweeting a tweet featuring the TikTok video (there's a sentence we'd never have written until fairly recently), and saying, "We love this!"

As for doggface208, details are thin on the ground, but he apparently resides in Idaho Falls, goes by the real-world name of Nathan Apodaca, and was introduced to TikTok by his daughters.

TMZ report that Apodaca is currently living in a recreational vehicle outside his brother's house and has no running water, but has received more than $10,000 in donations since the video went viral.

Remarkably, this isn't the first time that a single social media post has made such a difference to a Fleetwood Mac song. In March 2018, a 38-second clip of The Golden Girls – an all-female dance squad from Alcorn State University in Lorman, Mississippi – went viral after the internet became enamoured by the explosive dancing of squad leader Elexis Wilton. The song? Dreams.