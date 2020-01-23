Metallica’s Kirk Hammett hits out at Motorhead and Thin Lizzy’s Rock Hall snub

Metallica’s Kirk Hammett has spoken about Motorhead and Thin Lizzy missing out on induction into The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame this year.

The guitarist was a guest on the Let There Be Talk podcast when the topic of the Rock Hall came up.

The guitarist said: “I really think that when things like that happen, it might be a generational thing where maybe some of the older people just don't get it. They just don't fucking get it. They don't see the range of influence and the impact and the inspiration that certain bands have.

“They don't hear it because maybe they're part of a different generation and were told that vocals sung like that are bad. But they're not, they're just another type of vocal. And they believe recordings like that have no merit. Some of those Motorhead recordings are so beautifully raw.

“For those kind of people, Motorhead are a little bit of a bitter pill. And it could be a little better comprehended. I think that's the problem – it's merely a generational thing.”

Hammett adds: “I don't like saying that because I think if it's good music, it's going to transcend generations. But then, at certain times, people are just closed off from it from the get-go, for whatever reason. It's just one of those things that just happens."

As for Thin Lizzy missing out, Hammett says: “They were such a huge influence with me and all my fiends – and all the bands that were coming up at the same time we were – and they’re still not in The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame! Again, maybe it’s generational, I don’t know.”

A total of 16 artists were nominated for The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, but this year, only six will be inducted: Nine Inch Nails, Depeche Mode, T-Rex, The Doobie Brothers, The Notorious B.I.G. and Whitney Houston.

The 2020 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony will be held at the Public Auditorium in Cleveland, Ohio, on May 2.