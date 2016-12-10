Metallica want more bands to fly the heavy metal flag

Metallica’s James Hetfield wants more bands to become flag bearers for heavy metal.

While the singer humbly says he and his bandmates don’t “wear that crown,” he adds that, as a rock fan, he’d welcome more rival acts to knock them off their “pedestal.”

He tells ET Canada: “We don’t wear that crown. I mean, we haven’t picked it up and said, ‘We’re gonna fly the flag for heavy metal.’ Number one, number 10, whatever it may be, I’m grateful for it – but the fact is that people have kind of put us on a sort of pedestal.

“We’ll gladly run with it for as long as we can. But I’m a music fan – I would love someone else to try and grab that flag and run with it too. The more rock the better, I say.”

Watch the full interview below.

Drummer Lars Ulrich recently expressed hopes that Metallica would know when to end their career and that they’d bow out “graciously and respectfully.”

The band will perform on next week’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live on December 14. They’ve also scheduled an intimate club show at Hollywood’s Fonda Theatre on December 15, with all proceeds to be donated to a local food bank.

Metallica’s WorldWired tour, in support of 10th album Hardwired… to Self-Destruct, is expected to last at least two years.

Dec 15: Hollywood Fonda Theatre, CA

Dec 17: Oakland Fox Theater, CA

Jan 11: Seoul Gocheok Sky Dome, South Korea

Jan 18: Beijing Le Sports Centre, China

Jan 20: Hong Kong AsiaWorld-Expo, China

Jan 22: Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore

Feb 03: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 05: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 07: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 09: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Mar 01: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Mar 03: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Mar 25: Sao Paulo Interlagos Racetrack, Brazil

Mar 31-Apr 01: Buenos Aires Hippodrome San Isidro, Argentina

Apr 01-02: Santiago Parque O’Higgins, Chile

May 19-21: Rock On The Range festival, OH

The Metallica Quiz: how well do you know ...And Justice For All?