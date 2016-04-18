Metallica release video of entire Record Store Day show

Metallica have made their Record Store Day in-store performance available to stream in full.
The thrash icons performed for a small audience at Rasputin Music in Berkeley, California, on Saturday. The show was streamed live and Metallica have now made the footage available online for those who missed it.
They say: “Miss the stream from our little #RSD2016 party at Rasputin Music? Watch it again now.”
Metallica were ambassadors for this year’s edition of the annual event. They opened their nine-song set with a cover of Diamond Head’s Helpless.
Metallica aim to release their 10th studio record this year.
Metallica Record Store Day setlist
Helpless
Hit The Lights
The Four Horsemen
Ride The Lightning
Fade To Black
Jump In The Fire
For Whom The Bell Tolls
Creeping Death
Metal Militia