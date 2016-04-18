Metallica release video of entire Record Store Day show

Metallica have made their Record Store Day in-store performance available to stream in full.

The thrash icons performed for a small audience at Rasputin Music in Berkeley, California, on Saturday. The show was streamed live and Metallica have now made the footage available online for those who missed it.

They say: “Miss the stream from our little #RSD2016 party at Rasputin Music? Watch it again now.”

Metallica were ambassadors for this year’s edition of the annual event. They opened their nine-song set with a cover of Diamond Head’s Helpless.

Metallica aim to release their 10th studio record this year.

Metallica Record Store Day setlist

Helpless

Hit The Lights

The Four Horsemen

Ride The Lightning

Fade To Black

Jump In The Fire

For Whom The Bell Tolls

Creeping Death

Metal Militia