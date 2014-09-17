Trending

Metallica to offer 27 live albums

By Louder  

They follow downloads with 3 discs a week for next 9 Mondays - with limited vinyl versions next year after fan vote

Metallica have responded to fan requests by confirming the launch of 27 live albums on CD.

They’ll make every show they played in 2014 available in batches of three – including their appearance at Glastonbury in June and the UK edition of Sonisphere the following week.

A box set of all discs will go on sale in December – and four of the 27 sets will be made available on limited-edition vinyl after a fan vote. The scheme marks 10 years of releasing nearly every live show in download format via LiveMetallica.com.

The band say: “We’ve been extremely proud to offer downloads within days of the shows, sometimes even hours. But we still get requests for ‘old school’ compact discs – we’re going to make that happen.

“Every show we’ve played in 2014 will be released on CD. And for you vinyl junkies, select shows will be released on limited-edition 180g vinyl early next year.”

Fans are asked to vote over which four sets should be converted to vinyl by September 26. The band add: “Look for many more releases and some cool box sets in the new year!”

Metallica are currently working on the follow-up to 2008’s Death Magnetic. Bassist Robert Trujillo this week reported that they’ll gather this month to go “back to the drawing board.” Their 10th studio work is expected next year.