Metallica go back to the drawing board

Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo says the band will get together this month to continue work on their 10th album – the follow-up to 2008’s Death Magnetic.

The band released Lords Of Summer – First Pass Version in June, with drummer Lars Ulrich stating the track was “fairly representative” of Metallica’s new material.

Now Trujillo says they’ll get together this month to begin fleshing out tracks they’ve been working on.

He tells Lucas H Gordon’s YouTube channel: “We’ve been writing for a couple of years. We had a 3D movie called Through The Never, so that detoured us along with a couple of other things. But mid-September, we’re going to get back to the drawing board and continue to jam and write and prepare new music for the universe.”

Metallica were entered into the Guinness World Records earlier this month for being the first musical act to play all seven continents in one year. They set the record after playing the Freeze ‘Em All show in Antarctica in December 2013.

And Trujillo says while the location was beautiful, he had to keep nature at arm’s length because of the dangers the environment posed.

He continues: “Antarctica was really special. To see such a pure part of the world was an incredible sight – it’s also dangerous.

“There are icicles as big as buildings hanging from grand palaces of blue ice and it’s breathtaking. But you can’t get too close to it because it’s always breaking, causing avalanches.”

The band say they are hopeful of releasing their new album next year.