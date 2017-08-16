Metallica to live stream final North American WorldWired show

Metallica have announced that their final show on the North American leg of their WorldWired tour will be streamed live.

The concert will take place at Edmonton’s Commonwealth Stadium later today (August 16) and wraps up a run of shows in support of their latest album Hardwired… To Self-Destruct.

Metallica say in a statement: “What a summer! Thank you to some of the craziest, most passionate, intense avid fans on the planet!

“This has been another memorable and special summer run for us seeing so many new faces along with lots of old friends as you welcomed us back for our first tour of North America in over eight years.

“As we near the end, we want to share one more evening with all of you by streaming the final night of the WorldWired North American stadium tour live, this Wednesday, August 16th, from Edmonton.”

The shows will be streamed live through the band’s website and via their YouTube channel from 10.45pm ET (3.45am GMT), with the band adding: “Grab a seat and a beverage as we’ll come live to your computer, tablet, mobile device or any other way you reach the internet. Tune in as we say farewell to North America…for now!

Last night, Metallica appeared on the latest episode of Apple TV’s Carpool Karaoke. A clip from the show can be found below, along with the rest of Metallica’s 2017 and 2018 tour dates.

2017

Aug 16: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, AB

Sep 02: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Sep 04: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Sep 06: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Sep 08: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France

Sep 10: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France

Sep 12: Lyon Halle Tony Garnier, France

Sep 14: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany

Sep 16: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany

Oct 22: London O2 Arena, UK

Oct 24: London O2 Arena, UK

Oct 26: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Oct 28: Manchester Arena, UK

Oct 30: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

Nov 01: Antwerp Sportpaleism Belgium

Nov 03: Antwerp Sportpaleism Belgium

2018

Feb 01: Lisbon MEO Arena, Portugal

Feb 03: Madrid Wizink Center, Spain

Feb 05: Madrid Wizink Center, Spain

Feb 07: Barcelona Palau Sant Jordi, Spain

Feb 10: Turin Pala Alpitour, Italy

Feb 12: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

Feb 14: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

Feb 16: Mannheim SAP Arena, Germany

Mar 27: Herning Jyske Bank Boxen, Denmark

Mar 29: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germamny

Mar 31: Vienna Wiener Stadthalle, Austria

Apr 02: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

Apr 05: Budapest Sports Arena, Hungary

Arp 07: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Arp 09: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Apr 11: Geneva Palexpo, Switzerland

Apr 26: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Apr 28: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Apr 30: Leipzig Arena, Germany

May 02: Oslo Telenor Arena, Norway

May 05: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

May 07: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

May 09: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland

May 11: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland

