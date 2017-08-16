Metallica to live stream final North American WorldWired show

Metallica have announced that their final show on the North American leg of their WorldWired tour will be streamed live.
The concert will take place at Edmonton’s Commonwealth Stadium later today (August 16) and wraps up a run of shows in support of their latest album Hardwired… To Self-Destruct.
Metallica say in a statement: “What a summer! Thank you to some of the craziest, most passionate, intense avid fans on the planet!
“This has been another memorable and special summer run for us seeing so many new faces along with lots of old friends as you welcomed us back for our first tour of North America in over eight years.
“As we near the end, we want to share one more evening with all of you by streaming the final night of the WorldWired North American stadium tour live, this Wednesday, August 16th, from Edmonton.”
The shows will be streamed live through the band’s website and via their YouTube channel from 10.45pm ET (3.45am GMT), with the band adding: “Grab a seat and a beverage as we’ll come live to your computer, tablet, mobile device or any other way you reach the internet. Tune in as we say farewell to North America…for now!
Last night, Metallica appeared on the latest episode of Apple TV’s Carpool Karaoke. A clip from the show can be found below, along with the rest of Metallica’s 2017 and 2018 tour dates.
Metallica 2017⁄2018 WorldWired tour dates
2017
Aug 16: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, AB
Sep 02: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark
Sep 04: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands
Sep 06: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands
Sep 08: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France
Sep 10: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France
Sep 12: Lyon Halle Tony Garnier, France
Sep 14: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany
Sep 16: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany
Oct 22: London O2 Arena, UK
Oct 24: London O2 Arena, UK
Oct 26: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK
Oct 28: Manchester Arena, UK
Oct 30: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK
Nov 01: Antwerp Sportpaleism Belgium
Nov 03: Antwerp Sportpaleism Belgium
2018
Feb 01: Lisbon MEO Arena, Portugal
Feb 03: Madrid Wizink Center, Spain
Feb 05: Madrid Wizink Center, Spain
Feb 07: Barcelona Palau Sant Jordi, Spain
Feb 10: Turin Pala Alpitour, Italy
Feb 12: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy
Feb 14: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy
Feb 16: Mannheim SAP Arena, Germany
Mar 27: Herning Jyske Bank Boxen, Denmark
Mar 29: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germamny
Mar 31: Vienna Wiener Stadthalle, Austria
Apr 02: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic
Apr 05: Budapest Sports Arena, Hungary
Arp 07: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany
Arp 09: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany
Apr 11: Geneva Palexpo, Switzerland
Apr 26: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany
Apr 28: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland
Apr 30: Leipzig Arena, Germany
May 02: Oslo Telenor Arena, Norway
May 05: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden
May 07: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden
May 09: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland
May 11: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland
