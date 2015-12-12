Metallica preview Master Of Puppets book

Metallica have unveiled the cover art for a 2016 book release spotlighting the 30th anniversary of their 1986 album Master Of Puppets.

Written by author Matt Taylor, Metallica: Back to The Front looks back at the band’s seminal third album and accompanying tour, which saw the group winning over new fans and suffering the tragic loss of bassist Cliff Burton in a bus accident in Sweden.

Taylor interviewed key players including managers Cliff Burnstein and Peter Mensch, producer Flemming Rasmussen, mixer Michael Wagener, members of the road crew and tour mates Anthrax and Armored Saint. An extensive session with Ray Burton – Cliff’s father – is also presented.

Due next autumn, Back To The Front wouldn’t be complete without the involvement of fans.

The band says: “You all jumped in to assist us in putting the pieces together by sending your photos, videos, stories and mementos. We could not have done it without you.

“We all hit the storage lockers, attics and basements to fill the book with hundreds of never-before-seen images pulled from our personal archives and have been involved every step of the way to bring you the complete story. No stone was left un-turned as we gear up to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the album’s release.”

Master Of Puppets landed in the top 20 in several European countries and peaked at No. 41 on the UK charts on its way to gold status for sales of more than 100,000.

Rush frontman Geddy Lee has confirmed rumours that he met with the group to discuss producing the project, saying it “just never came together.”

Metallica continue studio work on the follow-up to 2008’s Death Magnetic.

The band will next headline a Super Bowl 50 eve concert in San Francisco with special guests Cage The Elephant on February 6.