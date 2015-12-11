Metallica wanted Geddy Lee for Master Of Puppets

Rush frontman Geddy Lee has confirmed rumours that he talked about producing Metallica’s groundbreaking album Master Of Puppets.

The prog icon discussed the possibility as the thrash pioneers were gearing up to work on what would become a genre-defining record on release in 1986.

But he says the collaboration with James Hetfield, Kirk Hammett, Lars Ulrich and Cliff Burton – who later died in a tour bus crash – “just never came together.”

Lee tells Noisey: It’s sort of true – there was talk.

“I was friends with their management and I met Lars in England. I remember going to see them in Toronto, when the original bassist was still happening, before that tragedy.

“We talked about it, and I liked their band a lot at that time.”

However, Lee admits he’s not a big fan of metal. “I don’t listen to a lot,” he says. “Even though there’s an aspect of our sound that can be quite metal, I attribute it to early metal – in the way Led Zeppelin, Black Sabbath and Blue Cheer were metal.”

He adds: “I like Metallica. I’ve got great respect for them. But you won’t hear too much speed metal or death metal in my house.”

Rush are currently the subject of speculation about their future after Neil Peart accepted a description of himself as “retired drummer,” leading Lee to say that his bandmate was referring to touring and nothing else.

Meanwhile, Metallica have revealed more details of Back To The Front, their book about the making of Master Of Puppets.

Written by Matt Taylor and put together with the help of fans, it’s set for publication late next year. The band say: “We’re sure it’ll be worth the wait – it’s chock-full of exclusive interviews. We all hit the storage lockers, attics and basements to fill the book. We’re honoured that Cliff Burton’s dad Ray sat down for an extensive interview.”