Trujillo calls for fans’ patience

Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo has asked fans to be patient while the band work on the follow-up to 2008’s Death Magnetic.

Earlier this month, they released a clip of frontman James Hetfield recording guitar parts for what will be their 10th album. But Trujillo says the final release is still some way off.

He tells Talk Is Jericho (via Blabbermouth): “We’re having a great time – we’re still working. It’s gonna be a little while. Everybody’s got to be patient. But it’s coming, and that’s the beautiful thing.

“Basically, you take it a step at a time, and you jam through it. You jam it, and you get the right feel. It’s all centred around the jam, and that’s where the magic comes from. That’s how we’re doing it.”

Guitarist Kirk Hammett revealed last month that their new material had a similar feel to Death Magnetic. But he cautioned: “I’m a little bit wary to comment too much on the album because then people pick up on it. Then, people think that’s the final definitive statement on what this album is, or how much of it is done, or what it sounds like – and that’s not really the case. It’s not accurate. We’re still working on it.”

Metallica DID think of firing Lars