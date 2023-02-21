Metallica offer fans a look behind the scenes on set of Screaming Suicide video

Metallica have posted a glimpse on the set of their video for Screaming Suicide, the second song taken from their forthcoming album 72 Seasons.

The promo was shot in Los Angeles on January 8 and directed by Tim Saccenti, who helmed the previous video for Lux Æterna.

This 10-minute behind-the-scenes video, shot by Brett Murray, shows the bare bones of a video shoot staffed by a large production team, from setting up to packing down and the mucking about that invariably is part and parcel of a long day on set.

Check it out below.

Metallica’s new album, 72 Seasons, will be released on April 14, 2023 on the band's own Blackened Recordings label. The album's first single, Lux Æterna, was released in November.

The band kick off their world tour on April 27 at the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam. Their full itinerary is as follows:

Metallica: M72 World Tour

Apr 27, 2023: Amsterdam Johan Cruijff Arena, Netherlands

Apr 29, 2023: Amsterdam Johan Cruijff Arena, Netherlands

May 17, 2023 - Paris FR - Stade de France, France

May 19, 2023 - Paris FR - Stade de France, France

May 26, 2023: Hamburg Volksparkstadion, Germany

May 28, 2023: Hamburg Volksparkstadion, Germany

Jun 08, 2023: Download Festival, UK

Jun 10, 2023: Download Festival, UK

Jun 16, 2023: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden

Jun 18 2023: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden

Aug 04, 2023: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ, USA

Aug 06, 2023: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ, USA

Aug 11, 2023: Montreal Stade Olympique, Canada

Aug 13, 2023: Montreal Stade Olympique, Canada

Aug 18, 2023: Arlington AT&T Stadium, TX, USA

Aug 20, 2023: Arlington AT&T Stadium, TX, USA

Aug 25, 2023: Inglewood SoFi Stadium, CA, USA

Aug 27, 2023: Inglewood SoFi Stadium, CA, USA

Sep 01, 2023: Glendale State Farm Stadium, AZ, USA

Sep 03, 2023: Glendale State Farm Stadium, AZ, USA

Nov 03, 2023: St. Louis The Dome at America’s Center, MO, USA

Nov 05, 2023 St. Louis, The Dome at America’s Center, MO, USA

Nov 10, 2023: Detroit Ford Field, MI, USA

Nov 12, 2023: Detroit Ford Field, MI, USA

May 24, 2024: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

May 26, 2024 - Munich DE - Olympiastadion, Germany

Jun 07, 2024: Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Finland

Jun 09, 2024: Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Finland

Jun 14, 2024: Copenhagen Parken Stadium, Denmark

Jun 16, 2024: Copenhagen Parken Stadium, Denmark

Jul 05 2024: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland

Jul 07 2024: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland

Jul 12, 2024: Madrid Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano, Spain

Jul 14 2024: Madrid Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano, Spain

Aug 02, 2024: Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA, USA

Aug 04, 2024: Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA, USA

Aug 09, 2024: Chicago Soldier Field, IL, USA

Aug 11, 2024: Chicago Soldier Field, IL, USA

Aug 16, 2024: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, MN, USA

Aug 18, 2024: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, MN, USA

Aug 23. 2024: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, Canada

Aug 25, 2024: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, Canada

Aug 30, 2024: Seattle Lumen Field, WA, USA

Sep 01, 2024: Seattle Lumen Field, WA, USA

Sep 20, 2024: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Sep 22, 2024: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Sep 27, 2024: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Sep 29, 2024: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Support acts at various shows on the tour include Pantera, Greta Van Fleet, Mammoth WVH, Ice Nine Kills, Architects, and Five Finger Death Punch.



Tickets are on sale now (opens in new tab)(opens in new tab).