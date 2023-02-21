Metallica offer fans a look behind the scenes on set of Screaming Suicide video

Metallica have posted a glimpse on the set of their video for Screaming Suicide, the second song taken from their forthcoming album 72 Seasons.
The promo was shot in Los Angeles on January 8 and directed by Tim Saccenti, who helmed the previous video for Lux Æterna.
This 10-minute behind-the-scenes video, shot by Brett Murray, shows the bare bones of a video shoot staffed by a large production team, from setting up to packing down and the mucking about that invariably is part and parcel of a long day on set.
Check it out below.
Metallica’s new album, 72 Seasons, will be released on April 14, 2023 on the band's own Blackened Recordings label. The album's first single, Lux Æterna, was released in November.
The band kick off their world tour on April 27 at the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam. Their full itinerary is as follows:
Metallica: M72 World Tour
Apr 27, 2023: Amsterdam Johan Cruijff Arena, Netherlands
Apr 29, 2023: Amsterdam Johan Cruijff Arena, Netherlands
May 17, 2023 - Paris FR - Stade de France, France
May 19, 2023 - Paris FR - Stade de France, France
May 26, 2023: Hamburg Volksparkstadion, Germany
May 28, 2023: Hamburg Volksparkstadion, Germany
Jun 08, 2023: Download Festival, UK
Jun 10, 2023: Download Festival, UK
Jun 16, 2023: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden
Jun 18 2023: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden
Aug 04, 2023: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ, USA
Aug 06, 2023: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ, USA
Aug 11, 2023: Montreal Stade Olympique, Canada
Aug 13, 2023: Montreal Stade Olympique, Canada
Aug 18, 2023: Arlington AT&T Stadium, TX, USA
Aug 20, 2023: Arlington AT&T Stadium, TX, USA
Aug 25, 2023: Inglewood SoFi Stadium, CA, USA
Aug 27, 2023: Inglewood SoFi Stadium, CA, USA
Sep 01, 2023: Glendale State Farm Stadium, AZ, USA
Sep 03, 2023: Glendale State Farm Stadium, AZ, USA
Nov 03, 2023: St. Louis The Dome at America’s Center, MO, USA
Nov 05, 2023 St. Louis, The Dome at America’s Center, MO, USA
Nov 10, 2023: Detroit Ford Field, MI, USA
Nov 12, 2023: Detroit Ford Field, MI, USA
May 24, 2024: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany
May 26, 2024 - Munich DE - Olympiastadion, Germany
Jun 07, 2024: Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Finland
Jun 09, 2024: Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Finland
Jun 14, 2024: Copenhagen Parken Stadium, Denmark
Jun 16, 2024: Copenhagen Parken Stadium, Denmark
Jul 05 2024: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland
Jul 07 2024: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland
Jul 12, 2024: Madrid Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano, Spain
Jul 14 2024: Madrid Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano, Spain
Aug 02, 2024: Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA, USA
Aug 04, 2024: Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA, USA
Aug 09, 2024: Chicago Soldier Field, IL, USA
Aug 11, 2024: Chicago Soldier Field, IL, USA
Aug 16, 2024: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, MN, USA
Aug 18, 2024: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, MN, USA
Aug 23. 2024: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, Canada
Aug 25, 2024: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, Canada
Aug 30, 2024: Seattle Lumen Field, WA, USA
Sep 01, 2024: Seattle Lumen Field, WA, USA
Sep 20, 2024: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico
Sep 22, 2024: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico
Sep 27, 2024: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico
Sep 29, 2024: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico
Support acts at various shows on the tour include Pantera, Greta Van Fleet, Mammoth WVH, Ice Nine Kills, Architects, and Five Finger Death Punch.
Tickets are on sale now (opens in new tab)(opens in new tab).