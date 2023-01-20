Metallica share powerful lyrics for new single Screaming Suicide: "The intention is to communicate about the darkness we feel inside... You are not alone"

Metallica have shared the lyrics for their hard-hitting new single, Screaming Suicide.



Written by James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich and Robert Trujillo, the second single lifted from the band's forthcoming 72 Seasons album aims to address what Hetfield says is, "the taboo word of suicide."



"The intention is to communicate about the darkness we feel inside," he says. "It's ridiculous to think we should deny that we have these thoughts. At one point or another, I believe most people have thought about it. To face it is to speak the unspoken. If it's a human experience, we should be able to talk about it. You are not alone."

Read the lyrics below:

"Welcome to this life

Born into the fight

Here to claim your dream

Look you in the eye

Patch the broken sky

Craving dopamine

Then my voice appears

Teaching you of fears

Are you good enough?

You don’t recognize

Head is full of lies

You should just give up



Listen well, better listen well

Listen well, better listen well



Don’t ever speak my name

Remember you’re to blame

Keep me inside

Keep me inside

My name is suicide



Curse another day

Spirit locked away

Punish and deprive

Hate to be awake

Living a mistake

More dead than alive

Then a voice appears

Whisper in your ears

“You are good enough”

Throwing down a rope

A lifeline of hope

Never give you up



Listen well, better listen well

Listen well, better listen well



Don’t ever speak my name

Remember you’re to blame

Keep me inside

Keep me inside

My name is suicide



Terrified in sleepless nights

Caught in spotlight dead to rights

Isolate and fight your mind

Telling you you’re left behind



My lying voice inside

Keeps drinking cyanide

And no more can you run

Into the sun



Terrified, sleepless nights

Caught in spotlight dead to rights

Isolate and fight your mind

Telling you you’re left behind



And now you speak my name

You’ve given back the blame

Keep me deep inside

Don’t you keep me inside

Screaming suicide



Now that I’m exposed inside

Shined a light on cyanide

I’m no longer needed here

Now you've faced your biggest fear"



"If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide," the band add on YouTube, alongside contact details for crisis specialists, "please reach out for help."



Watch the video below:

Metallica’s new album, 72 Seasons, will be released on April 14, 2023 on the band's own Blackened Recordings label. The album's first single, Lux Æterna, was released in November.

Produced by Greg Fidelman with James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich, 72 Seasons is Metallica’s follow-up to 2016’s Hardwired... To Self Destruct.