Metallica model Brioni menswear in Bohemian Rhapsody-inspired photoshoot

Metallica have teamed up with Italian menswear brand Brioni in a Bohemian Rhapsody-inspired advertising campaign.

Photographer Zackery Michael captured the band wearing the Brioni range and Metallica say the photoshoot took inspiration from the iconic video for Queen’s smash hit.

Metallica say: “We are beyond thrilled to have been invited to be the face of Italian luxury menswear powerhouse Brioni as they kick off their first creative campaign under the direction of newly appointed creative director, uber cool style star Justin O’Shea.

“The black and white Queen Bohemian Rhapsody-inspired photos were shot last month in San Francisco by photographer Zackery Michael. We’re sporting Bespoke Brioni suits and tuxedos as well as sunglasses from their new eyewear collection.”

The full photoshoot can be viewed in the gallery below.

Meanwhile, the band were reportedly the victim of a hoax which claimed they would play at a restaurant called Joe’s Crab Shack in Tucson, Arizona, next month.

A Facebook page was set up, telling fans that tickets were being sold at various locations in Tucson and that five golden tickets would be hidden in burritos. The golden tickets would award winners VIP tickets and a chance to hang out with band members.

But Andrea Grey, whose family owns the restaurant, tells KVOA they know nothing about the competition and that it is a hoax.

Metallica are currently working on their long-awaited 10th album.

