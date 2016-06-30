Ice T hints next Body Count album will be titled Bloodlust

Body Count frontman Ice T has hinted that the band’s upcoming album will be titled Bloodlust.

The band announced this month that they were getting started on the follow-up to 2014’s Manslaughter after signing a deal with Century Media Records.

The vocalist says via Twitter: “Working on the last week of writing the music for the new Body Count album. All I can say is fast and brutal. Bloodlust 2017.”

Ice T adds that writing the record will take “about a month” in total, with one week to go. He says: “The band members come with ideas they’ve been working on themselves. Then we mash it up. Vocals later.”

He later Tweeted a link to a Periscope stream of a Body Count rehearsal session.

The band are working with producer Will Putney on Bloodlust. He was also behind the desk for Manslaughter.

Ice T said of the partnership: “Will Putney is like a member of the band and has an excellent ear. He’s a great producer because he captures the true essence of our band’s sound.

“Once we are done writing the song it’s his job to step in and make it sound better. He helps move the record in the right direction.”

