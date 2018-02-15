Metallica join forces with Vans for new range of merchandise

Metallica and Vans have once again joined forces to release a new range of merchandise.

It’s the third time the thrash giants have collaborated with the US manufacturer, with the new collection featuring footwear, apparel and accessories.

A statement on the partnership reads: “The Vans x Metallica collection highlights the newly designed Metallica logo for a heavy metal rendition of Vans classic silhouettes.

“Dressed in full grain leather upper and tonal deco-stitched Sidestripe, the Sk8-Hi Reissue showcases an etched Metallica logo on the sidewall with a wrapped version on the quarter panels.

“The Classic Slip-On features an all-over logo print across the vamp and is finished with the same engraved Metallica logo on the sidewalls. A short sleeve t-shirt and trucker hat round out the offering using a Vans x Metallica logo lock-up.”

The collection will be available in Vans retail stores, online and through Metallica’s website from tomorrow (February 16). See some of the product shots below.

Metallica are currently on the road across Europe on the latest leg of their WorldWired tour.

Feb 16: Mannheim SAP Arena, Germany

Mar 27: Herning Jyske Bank Boxen, Denmark

Mar 29: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germamny

Mar 31: Vienna Wiener Stadthalle, Austria

Apr 02: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

Apr 05: Budapest Sports Arena, Hungary

Arp 07: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Arp 09: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Apr 11: Geneva Palexpo, Switzerland

Apr 26: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Apr 28: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Apr 30: Leipzig Arena, Germany

May 02: Oslo Telenor Arena, Norway

May 05: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

May 07: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

May 09: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland

May 11: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland

