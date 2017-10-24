Metallica’s Kirk Hammett launches Ghoul Screamer coffee

Metallica’s Kirk Hammett has launched his own brand of coffee.

The Ghoul Screamer blend from El Salvador is the result of a collaboration between Hammett and music industry veteran David Karon’s KHDK Electronics firm and Dark Matter Coffee.

The striking artwork on the packet is from Daniel Kurz and designed by Jennifer Ferguson.

A description on the coffee reads: “Guarding a serpentine circuit of obsidian, Ghoul Screamer was forged in the bottomless mines of Az’g’orath to protect humanity from the forces of evil by summoning the scream of the Ghoul – from ‘ghôùll, Sumarian for ‘sick tone’).

“Heed the prophecy: Only warriors of the sacred caffeine-to-blood ratio will wield the power of Ghoul Screamer, a fully fermented brew with waves of untamed punch. Those unworthy will be consumed by its force.”

Watch a video trailer for Ghoul Screamer below. The coffee is now available to purchase directly through the Dark Matter Coffee website.

Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante launched his Be All End All and Forever Metal dark roast in 2015, while Megadeth bassist David Ellefson revealed his Kenya Thrash blend last year. Dark Matter Coffee are also behind Mastodon’s Crack The Skye blend.

Metallica have just kicked off the UK leg of their WorldWired tour in support of latest album Hardwired… To Self-Destruct. Find the band’s list of tour dates below.

2017

Oct 24: London O2 Arena, UK

Oct 26: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Oct 28: Manchester Arena, UK

Oct 30: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

Nov 01: Antwerp Sportpaleism Belgium

Nov 03: Antwerp Sportpaleism Belgium

2018

Feb 01: Lisbon MEO Arena, Portugal

Feb 03: Madrid Wizink Center, Spain

Feb 05: Madrid Wizink Center, Spain

Feb 07: Barcelona Palau Sant Jordi, Spain

Feb 10: Turin Pala Alpitour, Italy

Feb 12: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

Feb 14: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

Feb 16: Mannheim SAP Arena, Germany

Mar 27: Herning Jyske Bank Boxen, Denmark

Mar 29: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germamny

Mar 31: Vienna Wiener Stadthalle, Austria

Apr 02: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

Apr 05: Budapest Sports Arena, Hungary

Arp 07: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Arp 09: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Apr 11: Geneva Palexpo, Switzerland

Apr 26: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Apr 28: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Apr 30: Leipzig Arena, Germany

May 02: Oslo Telenor Arena, Norway

May 05: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

May 07: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

May 09: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland

May 11: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland

