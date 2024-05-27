“In our band we don’t recognise the word ‘mistake’, because there are no mistakes”: watch Metallica play epic 72 Seasons closer Inamorata live for the very first time

Metallica have played epic 72 Seasons closing track Inamorata live for the very first time.
The band unveiled the 11-minute song during a show at Munich’s Olympiastadion, the second date on the current 2024 leg of their M72 tour in support of 2023’s 72 Seasons album.
Introducing the song, singer James Hetfield said: “This next song, we have never, ever played live before. And, y’know, in our band we don’t recognise the word ‘mistake’, because there are no mistakes, there’s just unique moments that happen, alright? That’s what we need to tell ourselves. This one is from 72 Seasons - it’s one of my favourites, so I’m gonna like it.”
In a track-by-track rundown of album, Hetfield said that the song was about "having a love affair with misery. A long classic song that screamed out to end the album. Really, really cool riffs in it, really great groove. I love the way it rounds this thing out."
The M72 tour, which kicked off in April 2023 in Amsterdam, sees the band playing two shows in each city they stop off, with a ‘no-repeat’ policy each night, meaning fans get completely setlists at each show.
Inamorata’s live debut means Metallica have now played nine of 72 Seasons’ 12 songs live. The tracks yet to get a run out are Crown Of Barbed Wire, Chasing Light and Room Of Mirrors.
Hetfield recently revealed that he had been “writing lots of music” while Metallica have been off the road. The singer told The Metallica Report podcast: “[I’ve been] playing guitar pretty much every day. I have to. It’s like breathing.”
He adds: “Whether it’s an escape from life or whatever it is, I love my little music room basement. I’ve got a computer, a few guitars and a little rig set up. It is my soul-nourishing place, to go in there and just play and write. Not so much practicing, it’s just writing.”
Metallica’s M72 tour continues throughout Europe this summer, before returning to North America in August. See the full list of dates below.
Metallica – M72 tour dates 2024
May 24: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany
May 26: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany
May 29: Milan I-Days Festival, Italy
Jun 01: Vienna Racino Rocks Festival, Austria
Jun 07: Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Finland
Jun 09: Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Finland
Jun 14: Copenhagen Parken Stadium, Denmark
Jun 16: Copenhagen Parken Stadium, Denmark
Jun 26: Oslo Tons Of Rock Festival, Norway
Jun 29: Clisson Hellfest, France
Jul 05: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland
Jul 07: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland
Jul 12: Madrid Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano, Spain
Jul 14: Madrid Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano, Spain
Aug 02: Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA, USA
Aug 04: Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA, USA
Aug 09: Chicago Soldier Field, IL, USA
Aug 11: Chicago Soldier Field, IL, USA
Aug 16: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, MN, USA
Aug 18: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, MN, USA
Aug 23: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, Canada
Aug 25: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, Canada
Aug 30: Seattle Lumen Field, WA, USA
Sep 01: Seattle Lumen Field, WA, USA
Sep 20: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico
Sep 22: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico
Sep 27: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico
Sep 29: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico