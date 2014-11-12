Metallica headline veterans' concert

A video has been released showing Metallica's headline performance at a military veterans' benefit show in Washington DC.

James Hetfield and co performed For Whom The Bell Tolls, Master Of Puppets and Enter Sandman at the Concert For Valor on Tuesday night on the National Mall in the US capital.

The event was sponsored by HBO and Starbucks.

HBO boss Richard Plepler says: “We are honoured to play a small role to help raise awareness and support for our service men and women. Their immeasurable sacrifice deserves our nation’s gratitude. This event will not only celebrate their service, but help remind Americans of the many challenges they face on and off the battlefield.”

Metallica are working on new material following a hectic touring schedule which included a groundbreaking headline slot at Glastonbury this past summer.

View our gallery of pictures from the Concert for Valor.