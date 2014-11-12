GALLERY: Metallica, Springsteen, Grohl rock for Vets

Metallica, Bruce Springsteen, Dave Grohl and the Black Keys were among the main attractions at the inaugural Concert For Valor, a free concert staged on Washington DC's National Mall on November 11.

Organised to raise awareness of issues affecting military veterans, the concert also featured performances from Eminem, Rihanna, the Zac Brown Band and Carrie Underwood, with Jack Black, Steven Spielberg and Meryl Streep among the hosts.

