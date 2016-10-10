New Metallica in the style of ...And Justice For All

Following the release of two singles, it’s fair to say that the excitement for Metallica’s long-awaited tenth studio album is high. Sky high. We know it’s going to be a double album, but both new tracks Hardwired and Moth Into Flame are fast, punchy and (above all) actually good! We know that Metallica’s last two studio offerings have missed the mark, but if the latest metallic morsels are anything to go by then we’re in for something that harks back to the harder hitting glory days of thrash metal’s finest.

But what if it actually was part of Metallica’s ‘80s heyday?

YouTuber GuitarRazze has used his technical wizardry and an ESP guitar to take us into an alternate dimension where Moth Into Flame was included on the 1988 classic album …And Justice For All. Slotting in alongside Blackened, One and Harvester Of Sorrow is this reworking of 21st century Metallica – and it works! There’s definitely something old school about it, and the six-minute runtime ties in with the band’s progressive leanings on the album. Check it out.

Metallica’s new album Hardwired… To Self-Destruct is out November 18. Do you think it will all be thrashy goodness?

