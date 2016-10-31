Fright Night: Metallica And Kiss Pick The Greatest Horror Movies Ever

The spookiest day of the year is upon us, so what better excuse to draw the curtains and settle down for some cinematic shocks guaranteed to give you a sleepless night? Here are some recommendations of the world’s scariest Halloween movies (and one kids’ cartoon) that had these rock stars checking under the bed for monsters…

Kirk Hammett (Metallica) – The VVitch (2015)

“I think the best horror movie to come out in a long time is The VVitch. It’s original, the concept was great, I love the fact that all the dialogue was taken from the 16th century. And the ending is a recreation of a famous series of Francisco Goya paintings. When I saw that ending, I thought, ‘Oh my God, this looks familiar’, and then I realised what the director was doing. It’s just incredible, and for me, it’s one of the best scenes of that movie. And the soundtrack is really great, too.”

Elijah Witt (Cane Hill) – Hostel (2005)

“When you first watch it you’re just shocked by it. What really got me was that as a kid I didn’t realise that in other parts of the world, stuff like that actually happens. Eastern Europe seems to have a large sex trading realm. You live in a bubble in America where you don’t really get to think about people in other countries that have a poor economy, the selling of humans actually happens. I think that’s what’s more horrific about Hostel, is that probably it’s roughly based on true stories. I was talking to someone the other day about Hostel and they said they got out of a cab in Eastern Europe and it had dropped them off at a place that just had five or six guys waiting with weapons, and he immediately ran. You could be being sold for either murder or sex which is just horrific. It’s probably the most violent film I’ve ever seen.”

Biff Byford (Saxon) – Nosferatu (1922)

“My favourite would be Nosferatu. It’s funny you should ask, because I’m writing a song about it and I’ve been watching it a lot, but the film’s got no words, so it’s more about the cinematography. Why that one? Well, you wouldn’t want to wake up next to him would you? Christopher Lee [in 1958’s Dracula] was handsome and they made vampires good-looking in those movies, but you wouldn’t want Nosferatu creeping in through your window!”

Ash Costello (New Years Day) – House Of 1000 Corpses (2003)

“My favourite horror movie of all time is a Rob Zombie movie – House Of 1000 Corpses. I don’t get tired of watching it, it’s fun and colourful and really disturbing. I’m giggling and laughing, but the things I’m giggling and laughing at are really fucked up. The characters are really colourful and memorable, so much so that I have them tattooed down my leg! Captain Spaulding is my favourite, and I had a big crush on Otis Driftwood for a while. When you see that guy you’ll be like ‘what the…?’. Because he has long albino hair and a belly that hangs out of his shirt but I just thought he was the cutest. When it came out, I watched it once a week for five weeks straight. I couldn’t get enough of it. I have all the tickets in my scrapbook. It just inspired me so much to be a part of the Rob Zombie world.”

Gene Simmons (Kiss) – Psycho (1960)

“One of the finest movies continues to be Psycho, even though there’s nothing supernatural in it. The original. Have you ever seen it? You never see a knife enter a body, you never see blood coming out of a body, it’s psychological horror, which is the scariest. Maybe the only monster is a human being, and maybe that’s the scariest one.”

Ben Weinman (The Dillinger Escape Plan) – Martyrs (2008)

“I have favourite horror movies that aren’t really specific to Halloween, but they’re scary. One of my favourite horror movies is Martyrs, the French film. It’s gnarly man. Those French people are fucked up. I don’t want to ruin it for people by saying too much, but it’s one of those movies where the first scene is as brutal as any movie that you could see, in scene one. And it just gets worse and worse and worse. And at any point the movie could end and it was a horrifying movie, and then it keeps going. It’s freaky, and I guess it’s one of those things where you feel it probably is real, that somewhere in the world it’s happening. And those are the kind of things that are horrifying to me. It deals with psychological torment and just how crazy we are as people, and religion and all that stuff. It’s really creepy. You won’t sleep well after that one for sure.”

Greg Puciato (The Dillinger Escape Plan) – Garfield’s Halloween Adventure (1985)

“I like Garfield’s Halloween Adventure, the cartoon, where him and Odie dress up like pirates and they find this old guy in this cabin who scares the shit out of them. And I really like the Disney Sleepy Hollow cartoons that Bing Crosby narrates. I associate horror movies with just being a genre, but I associate Halloween with being a little kid. So I like the same stuff I liked when I was a kid, when having something simple like Halloween coming round, and getting some candy and watching cartoons was something to look forward to. You didn’t have to deal with the pressures of life.”

Dani Winter-Bates (Bury Tomorrow) – Sinister (2012)

“Honestly, I know this is going to sound a bit weird but, I’m going to have to say Sinister. I used to like all the B-movie type films like Halloween and Friday The 13th, and Sinister is the first movie I’ve seen that can rival them. It’s got an actual character that comes along and terrorises people. That’s what I like. The guy looks like Mick Thomson from Slipknot. What’s not to like about that?!”

Cristina Scabbia (Lacuna Coil) – Profondo Rosso (1975)

“My all-time favourite horror film is Profondo Rosso, translated as Deep Red, by Dario Argento. It’s an all-time classic; you’ve got the blood and the splatter and the gore, but there is also a deeper psychological thing going on there. I love when you can feel the tension and there is a little bit of mystery, when you don’t know who the killer is until the very end. That’s what I like about the old films, now you know who the killer is and that there is just going to be lots of blood straight away. It wasn’t like that in the old films, they let the suspense grow brilliantly.”

Joel O’Keeffe (Airbourne) – Jaws (1975)

“I love Jaws. The summer that movie came out, and the following one probably, they reckon beach attendances in the US went down by almost 100% because everyone was scared they were going to get eaten by Jaws.

“I still watch it to this day. There are some bits where they don’t really get away with the big fake plastic shark anymore, especially if you watch the film on Blu-ray, but if you have a few whiskeys and you’re a little bit blurred then it’s still just as menacing as ever – you just have to let your imagination take over.

“My favourite scene is where they’re on the boat drinking, and they were actually drunk when they filmed it. It’s all shot around the table and it’s one of those movie making moments that you don’t see a lot of anymore. Spielberg and those three actors [Roy Scheider, Richard Dreyfuss and Robert Shaw] managed to capture one of the best scenes in movie history amidst this big epic adventure, and it’s just one of my all time favourite films.”

