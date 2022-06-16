Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich's sons, aka Taipei Houston, to play Reading/Leeds fests

Taipei Houston, the two-piece ‘power duo’ featuring Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich's sons Myles and Layne are among the final 40 artists newly announced to play Reading and Leeds festivals in August, completing the line-ups for the bank holiday weekenders.

The LA-based band, with Layne Ulrich on vocals/bass and his older brother Myles on drums, played their first ever headline show in London on May 16, but have been fast-tracked onto the Reading/Leeds bill to play the Festival Republic stage alongside Cassyette, HO99O9, Static Dress, Thumper and more.

Alissic, who released her latest single Everybody's Dead Inside earlier this week, will play the BBC Introducing Stage on August 27 (Reading) and 28 (Leeds), the same day that her husband, Oli Sykes, headlines the event's Main Stage West with Bring Me The Horizon.

Other acts featured across the weekend include Rage Against The Machine, Dave, Run The Jewels, Halsey, Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes, Little Simz, Enter Shikari, Wolf Alice, Fontaines D.C., Poppy, Maneskin, Willow, beabadoobee and Witch Fever.



The festival will mark the first time in over a decade that Rage Against The Machine have played the UK, as well as the 30th anniversary of their seminal debut record. The band had previously been booked for the 2020 event which was ultimately cancelled due to the pandemic.

Bring Me The Horizon have played Reading and Leeds six times (including a secret appearance at the 2018 edition of the event), making their first appearance in 2008.

The full Reading listing is shown below: