Dublin’s Thumper announce debut album Delusions Of Grandeur, share Overbite single

Irish noise-pop band Thumper will release their debut album Delusions of Grandeur on March 18, via EMMS, and are offering an early preview of what to expect with the release of a new single, Overbite.

Originally self-identifying as “bubblegum psych through a wall of sonic death”, and bearing DNA traces from My Bloody Valentine, Sonic Youth and Nirvana, the sextet feature three guitarists and two drummers and share post-punk influences with fellow Dubliners Fontaine D.C. (who will release their third album Skinty Fia, on April 22 on Partisan Records) and The Murder Capital (who are expected to release the follow-up to their acclaimed 2019 album When I Have Fears later in 2022).

Listen to Overbite below:

The title of the band’s debut album, we're told, refers to “a struggle of self image, internal and external, and the existential maintenance that all of this implies.”

The track list for Delusions Of Grandeur is:

1. Fear of Art

2. Ad Nauseam

3. 25

4. Greedy Guts

5. Strychnine

6. The Loser

7. Topher Grace

8. (i) Overbite

9. (ii) The Ghost

10. (iii) Down in Heaven