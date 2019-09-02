Metallica donate €1.5 million to charity on European leg of WorldWired tour

Metallica have revealed that more than €1.5 million was raised for charity on the latest leg of their WorldWired European tour.

The band wrapped up the 25-date run last week and announced the total through their All Within My Hands Foundation on social media.

James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo said: “A huge thanks to all who attended a WorldWired European show for helping us donate over €1.5 million to local charities over the course of the tour.”

Metallica also highlighted a donation of €63,000 to Freezone Mannheim – a charity which supports and provides aid for homeless youths in the city.

A tweet from the Foundation read: “Closing out the 2019 European WorldWired tour, every fan attending #MetInMannheim has helped Metallica make tonight’s donation to Freezone, helping them support the homeless youth in their community. #MetallicaGivesBack #AWMH.”

In November last year, Metallica donated $100,000 to the relief efforts in California after deadly fires ravaged the state, and followed that in December by splitting $1m between 10 colleges to support skills and services in US communities.

Metallica also called on fans to help out at their local food banks on the band’s annual day of service back in May. More than 3000 people answered the call in an initiative put together in collaboration with Feeding America.

Metallica will perform two special S&M2 shows in San Francisco on September 6 and 8. The footage will then hit cinemas around the world on October 6.