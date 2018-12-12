Metallica donate $1 million in grants to US community colleges

Metallica have given their support to community colleges across the US by donating a total of $1 million in grants.

The initiative through the band’s All Within My Hands Foundation will see 10 colleges receive $100,000 each, which will go towards supporting more than 1000 students who are looking to enter a traditional trade or other applied learning programme.

The band says that the students who will benefit from the drive will become the very first “Metallica Scholars.”

The band say in a statement: “All Within My Hands has partnered with the American Association Of Community Colleges – a Washington, DC-based organisation that represents the nation’s 1103 community colleges.

“The awards are designed to provide support of relevant job skill training for community college students and reinvest in communities that supported us during our recent US tours.

“We are so fortunate that music has provided us the opportunity to be successful doing something we are passionate about. We want to share our success with others so that they can find a job where they can do the same.

“Thanks to your continued support we’re able to launch this new programme and remain focused on the fight against hunger around the world.”

Last month, Metallica donated $100,000 to aid relief efforts in California after wildfires destroyed 19,000 homes and businesses and claimed the lives of at least 86 people.

Metallica will release their album Helping Hands… Live & Acoustic At The Masonic on February 1 on limited edition 140g coloured vinyl through independent music stores, and on digital and streaming platforms.

