Watch first trailer for Metallica’s S&M2 concert film

Metallica have released a trailer for their upcoming S&M2 concert film.

The band previously announced plans to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their S&M album with a one-off show to open the Chase Centre in San Francisco on September 6, where they’ll be joined once again by the city’s orchestra.

Tickets were quickly scooped up, the result of which was the addition of a second show on September 8. Metallica then revealed they’d share the milestone with fans across the world by screening footage from both nights for one night only at 3000 cinemas on October 6.

Check out the trailer below.

Announcing the cinema release, Metallica said: “Recorded live on September 6 and 8, S&M² will see us joining forces once again with the San Francisco Symphony, led in part by legendary conductor Michael Tilson Thomas as he kicks off his final season.

“We'll be performing several tracks from the original 1999 S&M release as well as symphonic versions of new songs released since then.”

Metallica will resume their European tour dates later this month when they play in Romania on August 14.