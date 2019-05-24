Metallica thank more than 3000 fans for helping out at their local food banks

In April this year, Metallica announced their second annual Day Of Service, which encourages people to help out at their local food bank.

More than 1000 people took part in the 2018 event, but Metallica report that over 3000 people participated in this year’s drive on Wednesday across the US, which saw the band’s All Within My Hands Foundation team up with Feeding America.

Metallica say in a statement: “Looking through photos from yesterday posted by people all over the country, we can’t help but feel overwhelmed with gratitude.

“Over 3000 Metallica fans and All Within My Hands supporters came out strong and showed the kind of remarkable impact that can be made when we unite to work in service of others.

“Thank you for making our second annual Day Of Service a success! We hope that yesterday will serve as year round inspiration and we encourage you to get out and give back in any way that you can, any day of the year. #MetallicaGivesBack #AWMH”

More than 50 food banks took part in this year’s activities, with each volunteer also receiving an All Within My Hands t-shirt to mark the community drive.

Metallica will return to Europe on the next leg of their mammoth WorldWired tour next month.

